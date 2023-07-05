KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – The American Legion Post 60, named after the first man to die from Kimberly during World War I, celebrated its centennial year with an award on July 3.

The Outstanding Firefighter Award presentation happened just before the fireworks show in the village of Kimberly at the Sunset Park Amphitheater.

Past Commander Richard Staedt presented the Golden Axe to Jim Hietpas, the Outstanding Firefighter of 2023.

Wisconsin Department Vice-Commander Jeff Zwiers and Post Commander Brian Smits were part of the presentation that highlighted the strong standing of the American Legion Post after its 100-year history.

The namesake is William Verhagen, the first man from Kimberly to die during World War I.

In addition, two Kimberly High School graduates received a $1,000 scholarship.