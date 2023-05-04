APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A literacy program helping families learn together in the Fox Valley is celebrating its 30-year anniversary.

The Even Start Family Literacy Program is made possible through a partnership between the Appleton Area School District and Fox Valley Technical College.

The program helps both children and adults but in different ways. While children will benefit from personalized learning environments, parents can work toward getting a GED or better their English skills.

“The Appleton Area School District has been invested in birth to five programming for years,” said Administrator Pamela Franzke. “From this programming to other programs within the district, we know if we don’t meet our students before they walk in the doors, we won’t find the success that we need as a community.”

The Even Start Family Literacy Program is located in the Community Early Learning Center in Appleton on South State Street.