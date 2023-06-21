APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Those roaming the streets of downtown Appleton on Wednesday will be treated to smooth tunes as part of the annual Make Music Day, a hands-on music event.

Make Music Day is part of an international effort to have communities present music-making opportunities to interested participants and is staged in more than 1,000 cities in over 120 countries.

This is the sixth year for Make Music Appleton, which Heid Music’s Appleton store curates along with numerous collaborators, including Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Creative Downtown Appleton, Lawrence University, and many more.

The global celebration of making music on the longest day of the year is offered with a local focus as a one-day event where free, live musical performances, opportunities to make music, and other musical events take place around the world.

Make Music Appleton features Ghanaian drumming, a harmonica workshop, a ukulele jam, a dance workshop, and many other fun activities.

“Music has such a monumental impact [on] our community in so many ways, from the arts and

culture perspective to our overall well-being,” said DeDe Heid. “Music can be integral to a well-rounded and enjoyable life, and participating in the music-making adds even more value.”

Activities will last until about 7:00 p.m. this evening. Those interested in seeing what Appleton has to offer can visit Make Music Day’s website here.