GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been a couple of months since Local 5 News first caught up with Dave Kuik, who coordinates pull tab collections with his classic car club Garage Sessions for the Ronald McDonald House.

Kuik provided an update, saying that he’s collected 336 pounds from Green Bay, the most they’ve ever collected.

Garage Sessions always shows up at local car shows so that eventgoers can donate the tabs. According to the Ronald McDonald House, it takes around 1,128 tabs to equal one pound, which means Kuik and his friends have collected over 375,000 tabs.

The group will continue to collect tabs in Brown County. Kuik says that one day, he’s hoping to team up with the Green Bay Packers to collect.

“I could only imagine the number of tabs we could get from tailgating,” concluded Kuik.

