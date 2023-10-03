KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Calvary Baptist Church in Kaukauna sure had a beautiful day on Saturday to invite families out to enjoy Fall Fest.

Families were able to enjoy a wide variety of free food and activities, including an inflatable obstacle course and craft stations where you could paint a pumpkin or get your own face painted. Organizers say the autumn activities and prizes were for all ages.

“It feels great It’s so fun to see the families come up, go see the fire truck, go paint a pumpkin, and then ultimately we pray that we’re showing the love of Jesus through this event,” said Emily Timblin, a member with the Calvary Baptist Church.

Organizers added that Fall Fest was a great way to bring the community out to get the know where the church is and what they have to offer.