CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A nonprofit organization in Clintonville is making sure all kids in the community are decked in their best holiday attire.

Compassionate Connections is giving away new clothes, sizes 4T to 16, at the Clintonville Public Library.

Executive Director of Compassionate Connections Leah Wojnowiak says, “Children are getting ready for the holiday season. They have their holiday programs, and every child deserves an opportunity to look and dress their best this holiday season.”

Sammi Fillmore was shopping for her 2 kids when Local Five caught up with her.

She says, “Our kids always love getting dressed up for Christmas, and I knew that they would enjoy also coming and seeing what there was.”

From a dress and sweater for her daughter to an outfit for her son, Fillmore is grateful for the opportunity to make her kids’ spirits bright.

“I feel like it embodies the spirit of Christmas, like the fact that they are giving back to us and supporting us here in the community. Everyone’s always a little tight around Christmas for money, so I think it helps spread the true meaning of Christmas,” Fillmore says.

The giveaway is part of a larger initiative with another local nonprofit, Goodfellows to make sure families have everything they need this holiday season from clothes, food and toys.

GoodFellows President Steve Conradt says, “You’ll never have a better feeling than helping someone who can never repay you. It fills a need. there’s a genuine need amongst a lot of folks in the Clintonville and Marion School Districts, and we do as best we can to help make those folks have a merrier Christmas.”

The giveaway will continue through December 23rd or until all the clothes sell out. All of the clothing donations come from the Wauwatosa nonprofit Newthreads of Hope.