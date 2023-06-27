DE PERE, WI (WFRV) – A tasty celebration of De Pere’s history on Tuesday night.

The legendary Ford’s Bakery was part of a slide show celebration looking back at its six decades of providing smiles through baked goods.

Although it’s closed now, community members fondly remembered its heyday and the co-owner who was in attendance and who will soon be celebrating his 100th birthday.

“I always had good employees,” Clayton Kolb told Local 5 News. “Wonderful employees. They were all wonderful people. You can’t go wrong with employees from De Pere.”

Part of the night’s celebration included Ford’s longtime favorite: graham cracker cake.

Ford’s Bakery was on George Street between 1931 and 1989.

“We are so excited that Casey will be able to join us to kick off the celebration of his 100th birthday and share stories about a bakery with legendary status in our community,” stated Amanda Reif, White Pillars Museum Director and Curator. “It is guaranteed to be a fun evening, especially for those who remember the important role the bakery played in so many holidays and family celebrations.”