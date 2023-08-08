FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department recently got to be a part of something special as they partnered with the Make-A-Wish foundation to help deliver the wish of a wannabe police officer.

In a post on Facebook, police say they learned that Carter W. had a dream to one day be a police officer so several members of the Department joined the Make-A-Wish Foundation to be a part of Carter’s WISH Delivery.

Courtesy of the Fond du Lac Police Department Courtesy of the Fond du Lac Police Department Courtesy of the Fond du Lac Police Department

As part of the delivery, Carter got to check out the Department’s Bearcat and use the PA System inside one of the squad cars.

Officials with the Department say they are grateful to be a part of Carter’s WISH Delivery.

“We truly got to witness Hope, Strength, and Joy through our time with Carter and his family.” Fond du Lac Police Department

The Fond du Lac Police Department says that Carter’s Wish is to take a family vacation to Hawaii.