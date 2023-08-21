FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Yacht Club brought back one of its best events of the year, its Military Cruise.

The event makes its return for the first time since 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, as an evening to celebrate veterans from all branches of service. The event featured three things the Fond du Lac Yacht Club is known for, camaraderie, dinner, and boating.

Local 5 News caught up with Mike Amerling, the Director of the Fond du Lac Yacht Club, who explained how important this event is to the community.

“It’s fantastic to see this many veterans come together,” said Amerling. “I’m a Marine Corps veteran myself, and probably half of the committee that put this on are veterans, which makes it near and dear to us, but the support from the [Fond du Lac Yacht] Club has been awesome.”

100 veterans signed up for the event to enjoy some time on Lake Winnebago. The event began at 3:30 p.m. on Monday and is slated to go on until 8:30 p.m.

A flag retirement ceremony of colors is also expected to be done by the Fond du Lac American Legion Post to end the schedule of events.