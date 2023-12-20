LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A beloved Fox Valley teacher and coach was remembered Wednesday through donations to the Fox Cities Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Chuck ‘Coach’ Fischer from Little Chute was not only passionate about his community but his daughter Melaine Haen. She is on the advisory board for the organization and her family is matching all of Wednesday’s donations up to $2,000 in Fischer’s memory.

“I love doing this anyway. I like ringing bells, but being able to do it on behalf of my father today is just very special,” Haen says.

Local 5 asked Haen what her father would think if he knew about the match day in his honor and she said, “I think he would be thrilled, and I especially think that he would love the fact that we used the Mustang logo, because he was a longtime teacher and coach at little chute high school.”

For the organization’s development director Kristal Knudtson, she thinks this match day is a great idea saying, “I feel really proud that we’re able to have match days like this with community members getting involved. What a wonderful thing to honor a family member because this is something that was important to them, their community, their legacy in the community and giving back.”

Fischer’s family will also make sure his legacy rings on, as they plan to have a match day in his memory for years to come.