NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Three organizations in the Fox Valley are coming together to address the need for safe and affordable housing for adults with disabilities.

Covey, Fox Valley Technical College, and Winnebago County hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday morning to mark the beginning of the new site on Woodhaven Lane in the City of Neenah.

Officials say that this project addresses the significant need to expand appropriate housing options for people with disabilities, as nearly 70% of adults with disabilities live with their families, and 25% live with parents who are 60 years or older.

“This is truly a win-win-win situation for our region,” said Pam Schutz, CEO of Covey. “Winnebago County obtains much-needed specialized housing, adults with disabilities will have safe and affordable housing, and FVTC students will gain experience in building an accessible home.”

The residential construction program at Fox Valley Technical College will build a four-bedroom, fully accessible home that will become the permanent residence of four adults with disabilities.

Funds for the project were part of the Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant awarded by Winnebago County.