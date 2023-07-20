GRESHAM, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been quite the journey, but a Shawano County food pantry that sustained significant damage in a fire is back helping the community.

It all started on February 3, when an apartment building in Gresham caught fire. Next to the apartment complex sat Flo’ing with Kindness, a food pantry that several rely on in Shawano County.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building, and the owners of Flo’ing with Kindness had to throw away most of its food supply.

Feeling absolutely devastated, Barb Mendoza’s only products left were canned goods and frozen items. That is when the community she’s devoted to helping, became the helper.

What items the food pantry had left were moved over to the Lion’s Club in Gresham, ensuring that they could salvage some of the food that helps feed over 75 area families.

Even after a devastating fire, Mendoza continued to serve. With a temporary location at the Lion’s Club, volunteers helped keep the food pantry in service until they could find a permanent home.

Which brought them right back to 1220 Main Street in Gresham, the same location where they had lost everything. Barb and her husband, Dave, are as excited as ever to be back helping out families in need.

Local 5 News caught up with Barb, who was more than thrilled to be back in the place they’ve called home for many years.

“It was a challenge at first,” explained Barb. “We didn’t know what we were going to do, but once the Lion’s Club offered their spot, we rolled with it, and it was a seamless transition.”

A few words to describe the entire experience the Mendoza’s had, “patience and perseverance.”

“We have a lot of seniors who need help, and we have a lot of families who need help,” stated Barb. “They can’t always get to the grocery store. They can’t always get what they need because sometimes they don’t have the money, so this food pantry has been very important.”

Barb left with a very subtle yet grateful final comment.

“Just very grateful for all the community support, and it’s not just in Gresham, it was throughout the whole county, throughout the whole state,” said Barb. “Everyone has just been so wonderful, and we can’t do it without them.”

For more information on Flo’ing with Kindness, including how to sign up to volunteer or how to sign up if you are in need of assistance, you can click here.