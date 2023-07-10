GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We’ve seen live auctions before at fundraisers for local charities, but have you ever seen the winning bidder pay up and then donate the item back immediately to charity?

It happened over the weekend at the annual ‘Pearly Gates Veterans Benefit’ in Green Bay.

A beautiful hand-carved wooden flag went up for auction, where the winning bid was more than $500. As soon as they announced the winner, he paid for the flag and then put it right back up for auction.

This allowed the benefit to double the money, and the second bidder did the same exact thing.

Local 5’s Tom Zalaski was on stage serving as emcee when the item went up for bid yet again, to bring in triple the money.

The volunteer who began this circle of generosity and his wife are longtime volunteers who know what the fundraiser means to their neighbors and the Green Bay community.

“I don’t have a military connection,” Ben Bertram of New Franken told Local 5 News. “I’m just very grateful for the people that have. My friends are Marines and veterans. So, my wife and I try to give back to the community.”

Amy Bertman said Pearly Gates has done a phenomenal job of spreading a feeling of generosity among its patrons.

“People bid on items and then give it back so people can show their support,” she explained, having witnessed it for more than a decade as a volunteer. “It’s not the item they’re bidding on. It’s that the money is going to Veterans and their families.”

Pearly Gates is celebrating 18 years of bringing the community together in a tangible and fun way to show support for the United States Military.