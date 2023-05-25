APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Schools try to provide for their students the best they can, but one thing many struggle to offer is playground equipment that allows students with disabilities to be active and play safely.

Highland Elementary and Odyssey Magnet Schools in Appleton are changing that by raising money to purchase disabled-friendly equipment.

One generous uncle of an Odyssey student, John Schuessler, is doing more than his share to help by donating $10,000 to the campaign.

Schuessler is a retired military veteran who says he saw many injured brothers-in-arms. That had led him to make the donation.