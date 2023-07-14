GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local fire department spent its Friday morning spending time with about 100 veterans and their friends at the Vets & Friends Breakfast event.

The Grand Chute Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about how its crew on Ladder 2641 helped serve breakfast to an estimated 100 veterans and their friends. This took place at the Vets & Friends Breakfast event.

The event happened at S. James United Methodist Church. Vets & Friends was one of multiple non-profit organizations that Local 5 volunteered to during this past Founder’s Day.

More information about the Grand Chute Fire Department can be found on its website.