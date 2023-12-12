GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some kids staying at the hospital this holiday season got a surprise visit from Santa and local firefighters.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department, Central Church, and Santa delivered gifts to over a dozen children at St. Vincent’s Hospital. This is the 10th Christmas these groups have done this.

Central Church has been collecting toy donations over the last few weeks, and lead pastor Aaron Schaut says, “I know that being in a hospital over the holidays is no fun, and so we just want to be able to bless these families and these kids who are in the hospital during this time.”

Jordan Smith’s 8-year-old daughter Madelynn was spending their final day at the hospital when she was presented with three gifts.

Smith says, “It was absolutely amazing. It brought tears to my eyes. This hospital has been absolutely amazing all around, so I appreciate it a lot.”

While some kids like Madelynn will make it home this holiday, it was important for the fire department and the church to brighten the spirits of those less fortunate.

Lieutenant Shauna Walesh with GBFD says, “The holidays can be a tough time for a lot of people in our area, and this is just a small thing that we can do to try and maybe give somebody a little smile.”

The church also ensured extra presents were on standby should more kids come to the hospital.