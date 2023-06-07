BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Habitat for Humanity unveiled plans to help those who are struggling to find a decent place to live in Brown County.

A 14-home development homestead off of Manitowoc Road will be built by Habitat for Humanity, with several townhomes included in the project.

This is the single-largest plan the organization will work on since its founding in 1987. Officials say this project will benefit more than 90 people.

All materials and labor used in the construction project will be sourced locally.