NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Wednesday was quite an event-filled day for students at Neenah High School, as many participated in the inaugural NASA Day.

NASA, which stands for Neenah Applauding Student Disabilities, is a day to rally and celebrate students in the district with disabilities through games and activities.

The event started in the Pickard Auditorium at Neenah High School for a kickoff before proceeding to the football field for the games.

Students at Neenah High School were partnered up with another student with disabilities from within the district.

“I’m excited to be partnered. I’m with a little fourth grader, and me and her are going to play some fun games and win some fun prizes,” explained Claire Nichols, a junior at Neenah High School. “I think I’m excited to see the dunk tank, though.”

Wednesday’s events are just one of many that the district is hosting as part of its commitment to being more inclusive.