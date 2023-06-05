KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – One police officer in Kaukauna rescued multiple animals from storm sewers across the city.

The Kaukauna Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an eventful day for one police officer. Officer Vosters reportedly reduced a family of ducklings and a fawn that fell into storm sewers.

The department says that all animals ran away seemingly uninjured. The location of each incident was not provided.

Around this time of year it is quite common to be called for ducklings which have fallen into sewer drains, but a fawn is another story! Kaukauna Police Department

No additional information was provided.