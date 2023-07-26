GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Kemps took action to provide some much-needed nourishment for families in the Midwest with a donation of more than 800,000 “Giving Cow” cartons to Midwest food banks in 2023.

On Wednesday, in partnership with Festival Foods, Kemps delivered more than 36,000 “Giving Cow” milk packs to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, which was then distributed to food pantries and shelters all across Green Bay.

The “Giving Cow” packs not only come in cow-designed packages but the single-serve, eight-ounce packs of pasteurized milk have a shelf life of up to 12 months, while fresh milk has a shelf life of only 20 days.

This is beneficial because milk is one of the most requested yet least donated items at food pantries, as too often, the facilities lack sufficient cold storage.