GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach program created during the pandemic as a way to get children outside and still serve their neighbors has found new life and continues to grow.

What started out as yard work for parishioners and neighbors has expanded for anyone who needs some help around the house.

This project is called “Faith in Action Today” or “FIAT.”

Close to two dozen kids affiliated with Green Bay’s St. Agnes parish are on a four-day mission. Many of their projects involve older folks who can’t keep up with the yard work, so it’s an easy and joyful way to lend a hand.

“It’s unbelievable how it just gives you a lift,” homeowner Arlene Molzahn told Local 5 News. “When I saw all the boys and girls and all the blue shirts around, I thought, wow, I’m really getting help. This is great!”

Molzahn is a former school teacher who says she knows the value of teaching children how rewarding it is to help others and give of yourself without expecting anything in return.

She says what she saw going on in her yard gives her hope in the young people today.