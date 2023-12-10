OOSTBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old from Oostburg is taking social media by storm with his crafting business.

Max Buechler has always had a love for arts and crafts, but it was not until the pandemic that he learned how to make wreaths.

“I was stuck at home and had nothing to do, so I came across wreath making on the internet and I said ‘That looks kind of cool let me try it,’ and I fell in love with it,” Buechler says.

After mastering his newfound talent, he began posting videos on Facebook and TikTok and now has more than 150,000 followers.

About his followers, Buechler says, “My TikTok people are like my family. I go live pretty much every night. Everything that I do they’re so supportive.”

Buechler is currently studying business management at Lakeshore Technical College in hopes of expanding his growing business, MBCrafts by Max.

“I just love being able to make people happy. I think every design that someone sees makes them happy whether it’s a dog wreath, or a wreath that’s funny that says like ‘go away,’ or just something that welcomes them to the door when they get home from work,” Buechler says.

He also runs his own private design school, where he teaches people virtually the basics of how to craft their own projects.