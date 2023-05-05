APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – To help those who are battling food insecurity, the Meijer store in Appleton has launched a new campaign that will help the Salvation Army.

Meijer calls it the Simply Give Campaign, where customers can purchase a $10 Simply Give Card upon checkout. You can also purchase these cards on online orders.

The Salvation Army then uses those funds to determine what they need at their food pantry rather than general items. This allows staff to determine the need of the families in their scope.

Officials with the store tell us this is a more impactful way of helping out rather than just simply donating food, and there are no limits to the number of cards that people can buy.

Coming up on June 17, Meijer will match double of how many cards are bought, all to help out those who need a helping hand in the community.