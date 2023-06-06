GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a time to roll up your sleeves and help your neighbor.

Residents and volunteers began painting and landscaping at two local nonprofits Tuesday, We All Rise All Seasons Transformation and Urban Cultural Arts.

It’s part of a weeklong celebration nationally recognized as NeighborWorks Week. Urban Cultural Arts Works to provide a safe, inclusive, and diverse space for creative expression through art, valuing the betterment of each creative mind to create a brighter future for all.

We All Rise’s All Seasons Transformation is a transitional living facility for men with programming to help retain independence.

From June 3rd through the 10th, NeighborWorks Green Bay will celebrate NeighborWorks Week with other NeighborWorks organizations across the country, highlighting the collective impact our organization and other nonprofits can make by supporting, changing, and enhancing lives.

The events demonstrate the value of neighbors helping neighbors and acknowledge the thousands of volunteers, business partners, and civic leaders who stand with us to deliver our critical mission.

The celebration continues when they honor Pete Shedlosky for his NeighborWorks America 2023 Dorothy Richardson Award for Resident Leadership nomination.

The NeighborWorks Green Bay community will gather at Zambaldi Beer on June 7th between 3-9 p.m., where $1 from every beer purchased will be donated to NeighborWorks Green Bay to help build a stronger Green Bay.

NeighborWorks Green Bay is part of the national NeighborWorks network, an affiliation of nearly 250 nonprofit organizations dedicated to creating opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives, and strengthen their communities.

NeighborWorks Green Bay has educated and counseled 20,442 aspiring home buyers and existing homeowners, helping 3,786 families achieve their dream of homeownership.

They have renovated or built 466 homes and apartments and developed more than 50,000 square feet of nonprofit office, service, and retail space.

NeighborWorks Green Bay also supports 39 neighborhood associations and ten community-building initiatives in both urban neighborhoods and rural communities, leveraging modest resources into $569 million of investment in Green Bay.