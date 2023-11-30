OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It is the 25th anniversary of the Oshkosh Fire Department Local 316’s Annual Food & Toy Drive, and the department collected donations during the opening night of the program.

On November 29, the department kicked off the program by going around the south side of Oshkosh. The route started near South Main Street and ended near Knapp Street.

There are additional dates where the department will go around, with the next one being December 4, in the central part of the city.

All of the donations are heading to the area’s Salvation Army. The department is collecting non-perishable food items, new, unwrapped gifts, wrapping paper/tape and cash donations.

Officials say that last year alone, 6,100 pounds of food, 2,500 toys and $4,200 in cash were collected.

Exact routes and dates can be found on the Oshkosh Fire Department Food and Toy Drive’s Facebook page.