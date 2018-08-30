Therapy Dog Joins Appleton Police Department

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - When the newest member of the Appleton Police Department walks into a room, all heads turn, because the jangling of his dog tags give him away.

He's not the most stealthy of officers, but Blue Justice, a young goldendoodle, plays an important role on the force.

"I've been looking at therapy dogs for a while," Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas told Local 5, "and I've done some research and talked with others about what else can we do for our law enforcement officers?"

Therapy dogs are becoming increasingly popular in police departments across the country, to help officers cope with the daily crises they face.

"They see a lot of trauma, stress, they get thrown into a lot of situations that are no-win situations," Chief Thomas said. "So we need to do everything we can to try to improve their wellness."

Blue Justice, or "Blue," as he's affectionately known around the police station, stopped by Local 5 This Morning Thursday, but Local Five sent a crew to see what a day in the life of Blue is like.

The goldendoodle visits the station a couple of times every week to help elevate stress among officers and other employees, but Chief Thomas says Blue's contribution to the department will also involve community outreach.

"It's outstanding the way that he can get people to drop their guards and relax, and approach you much more readily than if you were just there in uniform," Chief Thomas said.

The department plans to bring Blue along to many community events, to help build bridges between the department and the people they protect.