ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Capital Credit Union is hosting a Rooftop Fundraiser at the Morris Avenue location near Oneida Street as part of the Inner Voice Out campaign.

The money will benefit Foundations Health & Wholeness in Green Bay and Samaritan of the Fox Valley.

The rooftop fundraiser goes from Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, May 19th, and features two members of the management team; Steve Zich and Tammy Williams.

The Inner Voice Out campaign lasts all of May, with every Capital CU branch hosting fundraising activities all month. For more information, click here.