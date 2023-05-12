GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – The Salvation Army Bread Run Drivers were recently named a runner-up for the Small Group Award at the WPS Volunteer Awards.

No matter the weather, they are out early in the morning picking up bread at area grocery and convenience stores to help feed people in need. So, in rain, snow, sleet, or shine, the Salvation Army Bread Run Drivers make six to nine stops a morning, five days a week, picking up overbaked goods and extra food products.

The food then goes back to the Salvation Army, where it is given out to its 150 clients through its food pantry or used to supplement the noon-time meal. Please welcome the

In the last year, the Bread Run Drivers spent nearly 700 hours picking up food five days a week. Many of this group’s volunteers have been helping out for over 10 years. And this is not kid’s work.

The job starts at 6:30 a.m., and the route sometimes includes lifting over 300 pounds of product. This group realizes they are on the front lines working with businesses like Festival Foods, Big Apple Bagels, and Kwik Trip. If they are late for pickups or don’t communicate well with these businesses, it could put future donations in jeopardy.

Local 5 Photojournalist Lucas Hanson rode along with one of the drivers recently to get a true taste of the dedication it takes.