Ashwaubenon, WI (WRV) – As part of Teacher Appreciation Day at Saint Joseph School, teachers and staff got an individual Corvette ride and a free lunch Tuesday.

“I was saying look at all those cool cars,” recalled 4-K teacher Elizabeth Haen. “I said I bet we’re going to have a parade or something. Then we realized they were for us! So, we were all excited!”

The roar of the engine was the first clue for teachers that this lunch hour would be like no other they’d had all year.

The principal of Saint Joseph’s School got together with a member of a Green Bay Area Corvette Club for this end-of-year surprise.

They’ve been planning this since February.

“It’s been difficult to keep it a secret this whole time,” admitted Principal Pamela Otto. “So it was wonderful to allow the teachers and staff time to go.”

Classroom mothers and grandmothers held down the fort while the teachers enjoyed a complimentary lunch at the Village Grille.

It was hard to tell who got more out of the day, the teachers or the drivers.

As one board member, a former principal, told us, he loves his vette, but teachers will always hold a place in his heart.

“I know they don’t get to do this really often,” said Chuck Templer of the group called Corvettes of the Bay. “They don’t get to go out, away from the kids, and be together.”

An amazing surprise is “Positively Wisconsin.”