PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The Pulaski High School Marching Band traveled to Pasadena, California, to participate in the famous Rose Parade on January 1, 2024.

Ashlyn White, a member of the marching band, says it was an experience she will never forget.

“It felt really rewarding,” stated White. “All the work and effort we put in, it all paid off and it’s something I’ll definitely remember.”

Nearly 300 students from the school’s music department participated in the performance.

White says marching to the rhythm of her own drum will uplift her as she finishes school.

“It makes me really happy to be a part of it,” added White. “It’s like I’m part of something bigger than just my section and what I do. It gives me something to be part of.”

The Pulaski High School Marching Band will perform again during its chili fundraiser at the school on Sunday, February 4.