OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin’s Remarkable Woman of 2023 promptly handed over her winnings to the Oconto Area Humane Society.

It just so happens that moments earlier, the non-profit received dozens of rescues to add to its already growing family of animals looking for new homes.

“When it first opened up, obviously, it was new. People didn’t know what to expect,” Dee Donlevy told Local 5 News. “My husband would come in and do the walking. A lot of dogs. I would help out with any help in the shelter and office-type things. And then kind of got away from it. But it’s still a cause that’s near and dear to my heart.”

Shelter Director Lexi Woodworth says any support is a huge boost given that they are 100% donation supported.

“Honestly, I was humbled,” Woodworth said after receiving a check from Dee. ” Because I spent the last 12 years dedicating myself to this business and loving these animals and to see someone in the community say I see what you’re doing, and I want to help you out. That gives me the fuel to keep going. People recognize. And I want to keep doing what I’m doing.”

Dee is recently back from Los Angeles, where she met other Remarkable Women from across the country, including Academy Award Winner Jennifer Hutson.

Dee was nominated by her sister for her work to bring comfort to chemo patients through the Bellin BEAM program. Dee is a cancer survivor herself.

She is an excellent organizer and has shared those skills to help other charities and even founded the “Backing Grannies” non-profit.

Dee believes the friendships she made both at the local and national level through Nexstar’s Remarkable Women program will last a long time.

“The ladies already have t-shirts made up for the class of 2023 for Remarkable Women and then want to have a reunion!”

It is back home in Oconto where Dee is spreading her excellent fortune and building a legacy of women supporting women.

Truly remarkable.