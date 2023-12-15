ANGELICA, Wis. (WFRV) – A small business owner and highly skilled crafter is paying it forward to those who need a little Christmas.

“My mom had a supper club, and I did little wood projects,” recalled Tracy Holewinski. “And I would sell them on a little shelf when I was little.”

As long as Tracy can remember, she’s been into arts and crafts.

“I just get a sense of peace doing it. You get in your Zen, and it’s very peaceful. Enjoyable.”

Since her husband helps out at a nearby lumber mill, wood is easy to come by. So much so that she hosts about a half dozen craft fairs a year.

“It’s not my full-time job. I have a full-time job. But, it’s what I do for enjoyment.”

So when she came across some scrap wood recently on the Facebook marketplace, she envisioned instantly what it would become.

“Trees are super easy. I set my saw at 15 degrees. Very easy to cut.”

And she knew exactly where it should go.

“Seniors. It should be a happy time, and you see pictures on Facebook, and they look happy doing crafts, and I thought, why not?”

She reached out on her business Facebook page and within hours, the orders came in, nearly 100 of them.

April Bakos learned about the post for the free tree kits. She is a regular customer of Tracy’s and knows the quality of her work.

She also happens to be the Activities Director of Meadowbrook of Oconto Falls Nursing Home.

“Not all the residents have Christmas trees or family,” Bakos explained. “So, if they can do their own trees they at least have a Christmas tree in their room.”