APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with a Fox Valley nonprofit are finding ways to honor its late founder.

St. Joseph Food Program, the largest food pantry in the Fox Valley, dedicated its drive-thru lane to Tom Schiltz, remembered as the founder of the program.

The drive-thru service lane was implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to be used due to its safety and efficiency.

With Schiltz’s passing, the organization continues to honor his legacy, and he will forever be memorialized with the naming of the drive-thru lane.

Schiltz will be remembered for one of his greatest quotes, stating, “The volunteers and staff have made St. Joe’s what it is today. For me, it was the Lord guiding me to what he wanted done. So many have done so much! We must always remember that we could not function without the people who donate to this great program.”

In addition, St. Joseph Food Program’s Executive Director Monica Clare had some kind words to share about Schiltz.

“Tom’s legacy is far greater than the number of people served and the pounds of food distributed,” stated Clare. “Tom has left an organization where those suffering the stress of food insecurity can come to have their needs met. A place where individuals see smiling, friendly faces and feel the compassion that Tom was so well-known for. A place that nourishes the body and the soul through thoughtful, caring, and kindhearted service to those in need of assistance.”

Tom Schiltz passed away on January 6, 2023, but his legacy will carry on forever.