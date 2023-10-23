(WFRV) – Despite being hospitalized in the NICU, Aurora Health Care’s tiniest patients are joining in on the Halloween festivities by dressing up in costumes.

Parents of the patients were invited to safely dress their baby in a costume as simple or elaborate as they like for the annual NICU Halloween Costume bash. This year’s costumes included a cow, the Mario Bros, Wonder Woman, and so many more.

The event also includes a friendly social media contest, one that Aurora BayCare is reportedly leading. The pictures of the contestants are on Facebook, and the public is encouraged to vote for their favorite costume by reacting to the photos.

The photos with the most reactions by noon on Friday, October 27, will win a prize.

The event has taken place at Aurora Health Care for many years, with a pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To cast your votes, you can click here.