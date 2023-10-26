GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Oneida Retail Enterprise is donating $1,000 to the Safe Shelter.

Opened nearly three years ago, the shelter serves at least 60 people in need.

Executive Director Pearl Webster says the donation will allow the shelter to help even more families in need of assistance.

“We provide services such as education employment services, counseling, healthcare, parenting, life skills training, just a lot of different trainings to help our individuals seek stable housing,” stated Webster.

Safe Shelter staff members say they enjoy lending an extra hand.

“Shelter’s important to me because I come from a rough background, and I just want to give back to the community so that no one ends up in my situation,” explained Larry Martinez, who helps at the Safe Shelter.

Webster says the shelter will continue to provide housing and resources to as many families as they can.

“We’ve been successful in assisting residents and obtaining stable housing, and for me, that is the most beneficial and gratifying process that we do,” stated Webster.

