WILD ROSE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wild Rose teacher whose skills for coming up with healthy, affordable recipes have him hoping to win the title of Favorite Chef.

“It’d be cool,” Family Consumer Science Teacher David Clark told Local 5 News. “We’re a small school district. Our graduating class is like 30 to 40 kids. So, for them to see somebody win something like that would be pretty neat.”

Mr. Clark is known for bringing a spark to the cooking classes at Wild Rose Middle/High School.

He’s now in the running of a national competition through “Taste of Home” Magazine, where he could win $25,000 and the chance to meet Food Network Chef Carla Hall.

He hopes he can bring his message to an even bigger audience that everybody can learn to create their own delicious food and you don’t have to bust the bank to be a gourmet.

“I really try to teach them how to cook relatively healthy on a budget. I try to teach what I look at as useful skills in life as opposed to how to make a blueberry pie, which is kind of a historical thing they used to teach in those classes. We look at meat, we look at fish, we look at all those things and teach you how to survive outside of high school.”

Mr. Clark has his own Facebook page called Project QUE. The last three letters for barbeque. That’s where you can find out more about his philosophy on food and cooking and a link to his profile page on the competition website. You can also click here.

You can vote one each day for the next couple of weeks.

Mr. Clark is one of three Wisconsinites in the competition.