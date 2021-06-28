11-year-old creates lemonade stand to benefit fallen Appleton K9

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After hearing about the passing of Appleton K9 Waskos, an 11-year-old decided to jump in and raise money for Appleton Police Department’s K-9 unit.

According to the Appleton Police Department, 11-year-old Kahlan heard about the passing of K9 Waskos. Kahlan sold cold beverages and K9 paw print crayons.

She then donated the proceeds to the Appleton Police K-9 unit.

Sgt. Lehman was even able to stop by and enjoy a refreshing drink.

Appleton Police Department K9s Eon and Zuul were on hand to accept the donations from Kahlan.