GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — It is a real life story of the American dream.

“Our curry is so very, very popular,” said Narin Phanthavasunt. The owner of Narin’s Thai Kitchen was getting ready for the busy lunch crowd when Local 5 caught up with her on Thursday.

Phanthavasunt says everything is made to order.

Today is a little different, however. On Wednesday (April 27), Phanthavasunt officially became a U.S. citizen.

“I’m so proud to be American,” she said.

She opened her restaurant, 1981 E. Mason St., in 2019 a few months before the pandemic began. Despite that, it never stopped her spirit.

Narin Phanthavasunt became a U.S. citizen on April 27, 2022, in Milwaukee.

She was a nurse in her native Thailand. She met her husband who was there on a business trip.

“I worked any day, but I worked the night shift because during the day it was just too hot,” Phanthavasunt explained.

She’s adjusted to life in Green Bay after living here for the last 11 years. And, to answer that next burning question, we will simply say “yes.”

“Every single game the Packers play for the noon game, which means it’s midnight over there, it is 12 hours ahead there, and I watched the game,” she said laughing.

Her love for the Packers is the same as her love for cooking for others, sharing the love of her Thai heritage with all of Green Bay and the rest of Wisconsin.

“My Packer dream and I own my own restaurant — and that’s the two things, the biggest things, that are mine,” Phanthavasunt said.

Doing her part to feed the American spirit to everyone who enters her doors.

Narin’s Thai Kitchen is open Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can visit its website for more information, including menu options, and how to order via delivery apps.