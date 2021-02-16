45 local non-profits participate in Give Big Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — At noon on Tuesday, Give Big Green Bay officially kicked off.

“Donors are already contributing,” Greater Green Bay Community Foundation President & CEO Dennis Buehler said shortly after the campaign kicked off. “We can see in real time how dollars are coming into the event.”

Representatives from the 45 organizations participating in the campaign watched the opening ceremony over Zoom.

“It was certainly a different scenario, not having everybody in person,” Aaron Popkey, Director of Public Affairs for the Green Bay Packers said, “but still excited to kick it off and and the great promise today holds to raise some money, but also awareness, get people connected in new ways.”

Tuesday afternoon those kind of connections were made at the Art Garage, as the Executive Director of that organization joined the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin for a livestream promoting Give Big Green Bay.

“Really we’re trying to spread the love and show everybody that there are wonderful nonprofits in this community,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin Executive Director Katie Hess said.

Over the course of the day, representatives from the organization collaborated with several other local non-profits also taking part in Give Big Green Bay to raise awareness.

2021 is the first year The Art Garage has been a part of the campaign.

“The artists and the art community in Green was definitely one of the top, I would say, that was effected negatively by Covid-19, so this is really important for us,” Executive Director Tristin St. Mary said.

Many non-profits are feeling that strain.

“It’s been really hard on them because they’ve had to come up with creative ways to tell their story and connect with donors,” Buehler said.

Hess agreed that the past year has been difficult for many organizations, including her own.

“The at-risk children in the community who are already struggling have this additional barrier and challenge on their plate,” she said, “and so with the pandemic, it’s more important now than ever that people donate funds to help support the children in the community so that we can provide the services that we need now more than ever.”

Give Big Green Bay will run through noon on Wednesday, February 17th.

The Packers will match up to $250,000 in donations to the 45 participating non-profits.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT GIVE BIG GREEN BAY.