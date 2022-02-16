MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A teddy bear was finally able to make the 1,200+ mile trip back to Texas after a 5-year-old accidentally left it at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport during the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to officials, a teddy bear that was left behind at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport was reunited with its 5-year-old owner. Ezekiel Burnett and his family were flying from Milwaukee back home to Texas over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Ezekiel accidentally tossed the bear too high and it reportedly landed in the rafters. The family had to board quickly, so Ezekiel left Milwaukee without the bear. The bear stayed in the rafters until Jan. 4 when it then fell down and was found.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport posted a picture on their social media asking for the public’s help in finding the bear’s owner. The original Facebook post has over 12,000 shares.

Officials say it wasn’t very long until the family saw the post. The airport as well as Southwest Airlines flew the family to Milwaukee for a special reunion.

Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

“We’re very honored to be a part of this special moment. Small moments like this, along with the bigger ones, are why we support our hometown airport,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik.

Ezekiel’s father said his wife was excited when she saw the bear on the internet.

“And this would not have been possible without the millions of people who commented and shared. My wife jumped out of her chair whenever she saw the bear on the internet,” said David Burnett