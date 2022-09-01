KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin woman has been impacting the lives of students in Kewaunee schools for twenty years.

Ninety-one-year-old Helen Clinton has been sewing bookworm bags for HCE literacy program for two decades.

These bags are used by students to carry the free book they receive from the program’s reading sessions.

“We’ve always been so happy that she just does it. It’s been great. For 20 years, that’s just one thing less we had to worry about,” said Bookworms Co-chair Janice Gilbertson.

Clinton says she decided this will be her last year making the bags. Even though she is putting away her needle and thread, Clinton explains she will always be proud of the joy her work brought to kids.

“I’m thinking about the little four-year-olds who are hearing the stories and taking their books home and their parents reading to them, so it’s just a joy for me to do that,” she said.

Even though Clinton has retired, she says she plans on staying active in the community by keeping her position on the city’s senior center board.

HCE member Robin Nelson adds she feels the program has big shoes to fill now that Clinton has stopped making the bags.

“This is what makes up the fabric of our community is people like Helen,” Nelson explained.

The materials Clinton uses to make the bags are donated by the community, so the program can spend its money on buying books.