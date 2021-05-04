GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Anonymous donor gifts GRACE teachers $1,000, thanking them for teaching during pandemic

GRACE schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Teachers in the Green Bay Area Catholic Education School System got quite the surprise Tuesday thanks to a generous donor in the community.

Someone donated $1,000 to each contracted GRACE teacher in appreciation for their hard work and dedication to a school year that was like any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, 190 teachers were given this gift.

GRACE schools serve about 2,200 students from preschool through eighth grade. The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous and wanted the light to shine on the teachers says this, “GRACE teachers did not waiver nor miss a beat during the pandemic. Learning continued for
students and the teachers are to receive credit for their roles in leading teaching each and every day.”

Mrs. Sullivan, a first-grade teacher spoke during the event saying that teaching during the pandemic was a challenge but it was a challenge the GRACE community was ready to tackle head-on.

