APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — They say laughter is the best medicine and one Menasha man is proving that after beating the odds many times over.

“I’ve been in a wheelchair for 25 years from a rare neurological disease,” said Erik Scribner.

In fact, he has a lesson for all of us.

“I was completely blind and paralyzed within 36 hours.”

Even when life throws you a curveball to never give up.

“At 50, I said ‘hey, I should try comedy, so I started about six months ago,” he told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon. “I like people to laugh, I like laughing, I’ve always been a wisecracker.”

We caught up with Eric at a coffee shop in downtown Appleton before heading over to Skyline Comedy Club.

“My schtick is my wheelchair and tonight I’m gonna start out with my hair,” he said.

Wednesdays are open mic nights there. And “Scribee,” as he’s known, tried his act on the crowd.

His lesson in laughs is one that goes much deeper than that.

“That’s the best part of the story: a guy in a wheelchair doing stand-up,” Scribner said. “That’s kind of what really got me going in the wheelchair saying yeah, you know, why not. That’s funny in and of itself and if you can’t laugh at the big problems in life you’re going to have problems laughing at the small ones.”

Reminding us all to slow down and appreciate all life has to offer.

“You meet some great people in life, in all situations,” he added.