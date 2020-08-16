Adult Award Winner – Mike Parins, St. John the Evangelist Homeless Shelter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The annual Wisconsin Public Service Volunteer Awards Breakfast will be held virtually this year on Thursday, August 20.

The Volunteer Center of Brown County is proud to honor the volunteers who selflessly give their time and talents to help improve the community.

To watch the event, register online at volunteergb.org.

Meet Mike Parins:

As a shelter volunteer for over a decade, Mike has helped St. John’s grow from a single shelter to include two resource centers … meeting the crucial needs for the homeless population within the Green Bay community.

Through his life experiences, including homelessness and addiction, Mike felt he was called to be involved with St. John’s Homeless Shelter since its inception over 10 years ago.

Mike worked alongside the shelter’s founding father helping with projects, as needed, before there was an official program. He then later transitioned to being hospitality volunteer, where he could connect nightly with guests about their lives, hopes and dreams. Last year, he jumped on the new opportunity events. Mike was also involved with implementing the shelter’s first public awareness campaign, “See Me,” throughout Green Bay. Last year, he used his professional experience to implement a comprehensive health and safety program for the shelter … shaping policies and practices for decades to come.

Having overcome his own personal challenges, Mike sees the gift that his life is and now inspires others at the shelter and beyond.

Thank you, Mike, for your kindness, generosity and commitment to the Green Bay community!