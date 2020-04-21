Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

All Together: Badger State Brewing Company brews special beer benefiting area hospitality workers

Positively Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — At Badger State Brewing Company, this Spring season looks different than those of the past.

Andrew Fabry, President & Founder of the brewery said that by now they would be, “Gearing up for the Summer season and for people going up north, getting together, hanging out in our beer garden or getting ready to host weddings or other events here in the Barrel Haus.”

Instead of enjoying the beer garden as the weather gets warmer, patrons are picking up their beer curbside.

“We knew that we would be able to figure out ways to scrape by,” Fabry told Local 5. “Other people don’t have the same options to do things that we do.”

To lend a hand to others in the service industry, they’re joining hundreds of small brewers in over 40 countries to brew All Together Beer.

“We said hey, this is something we can do,” Fabry explained. “We have the production capability and let’s make sure Green Bay is represented.”

They’ve already gone through with production using donated raw materials.

“The beer is currently fermenting away,” Fabry said. “It’s going to be a hazy style IPA about 6.5 abv.”

It’ll be ready to purchase in a couple weeks, with proceeds going into two funds that are “Specifically designed to keep that money in the greater Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin areas,” Fabry said.

Those two have not been revealed yet, but they will benefit hospitality workers impacted by the pandemic.

“We knew early on that the hospitality industry was going to be hit by this,” Fabry said. “We just didn’t realize how hard.”

They’re doing what they can to give back to others in the industry.

“We’re all in this industry because we love bringing people together, we love to socialize. we love seeing people have a great time and to have that all taken away is just disheartening,” Fabry said.

The two funds that will benefit from sales of All Together Beer are expected to be announced later this week.

Badger State Brewing Company is also offering a 40% discount to all frontline workers, including those in the healthcare industry and grocers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More