All Together: Badger State Brewing Company brews special beer benefiting area hospitality workers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — At Badger State Brewing Company, this Spring season looks different than those of the past.

Andrew Fabry, President & Founder of the brewery said that by now they would be, “Gearing up for the Summer season and for people going up north, getting together, hanging out in our beer garden or getting ready to host weddings or other events here in the Barrel Haus.”

Instead of enjoying the beer garden as the weather gets warmer, patrons are picking up their beer curbside.

“We knew that we would be able to figure out ways to scrape by,” Fabry told Local 5. “Other people don’t have the same options to do things that we do.”

To lend a hand to others in the service industry, they’re joining hundreds of small brewers in over 40 countries to brew All Together Beer.

“We said hey, this is something we can do,” Fabry explained. “We have the production capability and let’s make sure Green Bay is represented.”

They’ve already gone through with production using donated raw materials.

“The beer is currently fermenting away,” Fabry said. “It’s going to be a hazy style IPA about 6.5 abv.”

It’ll be ready to purchase in a couple weeks, with proceeds going into two funds that are “Specifically designed to keep that money in the greater Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin areas,” Fabry said.

Those two have not been revealed yet, but they will benefit hospitality workers impacted by the pandemic.

“We knew early on that the hospitality industry was going to be hit by this,” Fabry said. “We just didn’t realize how hard.”

They’re doing what they can to give back to others in the industry.



“We’re all in this industry because we love bringing people together, we love to socialize. we love seeing people have a great time and to have that all taken away is just disheartening,” Fabry said.

The two funds that will benefit from sales of All Together Beer are expected to be announced later this week.

Badger State Brewing Company is also offering a 40% discount to all frontline workers, including those in the healthcare industry and grocers.