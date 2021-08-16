Appleton PD hosts local reading program, promoting literacy

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Officers took some time off for a good cause over the weekend.

They spent Sunday afternoon reading to local children as part of the Kiwanis ‘n Cops ‘n Kids Program, which promotes literacy and community trust in law enforcement. The program is also a way to improve reading skills among children and introduce them to the adventures of reading.

“I look forward to engaging with the kids, with our youth, reading to them, talking with them, they look up to us and we want to create that positive contact with them in case we have future contact with them,” says Police Officer Sam Gueli.

The event is hosted through the Wisconsin-Upper Michigan Kiwanis.