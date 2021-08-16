FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton PD hosts local reading program, promoting literacy

Positively Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Officers took some time off for a good cause over the weekend.

They spent Sunday afternoon reading to local children as part of the Kiwanis ‘n Cops ‘n Kids Program, which promotes literacy and community trust in law enforcement. The program is also a way to improve reading skills among children and introduce them to the adventures of reading.

“I look forward to engaging with the kids, with our youth, reading to them, talking with them, they look up to us and we want to create that positive contact with them in case we have future contact with them,” says Police Officer Sam Gueli.

The event is hosted through the Wisconsin-Upper Michigan Kiwanis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Little Chute Football

TRAINING CAMP REPORT 8/13

New Neenah squad ready for fall return

St. Norbert kicks off fall camp after lost season

Hortonville hoping to make strides in year two under Stumpf

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More