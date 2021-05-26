Appleton Police rescue ducklings, safely returned to their mother

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department shared a video of some Community Service Officers (CSO’s) who assisted in rescuing some ducklings.

The department says each year CSO’s relocated hundreds of ducks to keep them safe and out of traffic. After rescuing the ducklings, they are safely put back into rivers and ponds in the area.

In the video, the presumed mother duckling is watching as officers scoop the ducklings out of the sewer. Later in the video, the family of ducks are happily swimming in a nearby body of water.

The ducks appeared to be scooped up in a net and then put into a pet carrier.