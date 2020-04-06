Appleton restaurant owner helps others despite uncertain future

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Blong Yang is one of many restaurant owners wondering what the future holds.

Even though he is uncertain whether he will be able to keep his own EggRolls, Inc. business open, Yang joins a list of so many others who are choosing to focus on the needs of others instead of their own during this COVID-19 crisis.

“Even though we are struggling and many restaurants like us are struggling there’s gotta be other people out there that sounds like they are struggling even more than we are,” says Yang ,”you know they don’t even know where their next meal is coming in.

Yang says that thought prompted him to put a message out on his customer Facebook page saying if any families were in need of food to reach out.

A few initial calls for help have now turned into forty to sixty meals per week provided at little to no cost.

Blong says once his customers caught wind of what he was up to it didn’t take long for the kindness and the donations to start rolling in.

From customers handing over hundreds of dollars to help the cause, to one woman who was only able to give a few bills and change, the community outpouring has solidified his faith in humanity.

“It’s just so moving to see that in a time like this,” said Yang, “how much people step up constantly to help others that they think may be in need and it’s a wonderful, wonderful feeling just to be a part of it.”

For more information on EggRolls, Inc.: http://www.eggrollsinc.com/