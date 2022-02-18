GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Always willing and ready to put out a fire and help those in need, local firefighters are using that same determination to help combat drug addiction in the community.

On Friday, the Green Bay Area Professional Firefighters Charity donated $5,000 to the Jackie Nitchske Center. This money will go towards helping those throughout the community currently struggling with addiction.

According to the organization, because overdose calls are fairly common for firefighters, they wanted to do something so that people struggling with addiction can receive the help they need before it becomes an emergency.

“Wherever their needs are greatest right now. Whether it’s outpatient, rehab, in-patient, resources to help pay the bills whatever we can do to make that impact to help the individuals and the organization,” shared Green Bay Metro Fire Department firefighter and paramedic, Ben Peters.

Three different fire departments also contributed to the donation. These departments included: Green Bay Metro Fire Department, De Pere Fire and Rescue, and firefighters at Austin Straubel Airport.