Army National Guard Veteran named Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Representative Mike Gallagher presented Army National Guard Veteran Ryan Lonergan with a special certificate on Tuesday.

As part of Northeast Wisconsin’s inaugural Veteran of the Year recognition, Lonergan was awarded a certificate and Congressional Record for his work to support veterans as they transition back to civilian life. Lonergan served in the Army National Guard for six years which included a tour in Iraq.

Through his years in the service, he received several awards like the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Ribbon. The person who nominated Lonergan said this about him, “I believe Ryan Lonergan should be Veteran Of The Year because of his larger-than-life pursuit to serve the veteran community in many different forms. This is more than a passion; it is his life’s purpose to elevate the quality of life, expand networks, and share community resources with all veterans he meets.”

The committee selected Lonergan based on several criteria:

Service: Demonstrates selfless service to our nation and Northeast Wisconsin through public service or volunteering

Excellence: Demonstrates going above and beyound the call of duy, whatever the job may be, while in the military or in retirement

Dedication: Demonstrates a clear commitment to our country and community and a passion for improving life in Northeast Wisconsin

Rep. Gallagher emphasized Lonergan’s mission to give back to the veteran community, “From coordinating numerous veterans events to creating a podcast to help veterans transition to civilian life, Ryan has displayed a passion for giving back to our community. We’re lucky to have him here in Northeast Wisconsin, and it’s an honor to highlight his work by presenting him with the inaugural Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year award.”

More than 40 nominations were received for the Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year award.